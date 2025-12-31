Hyderabad: Case against YouTuber for ‘insulting Hindu deities’

Hyderabad: A case was registered against YouTuber Anvesh over his alleged remarks “insulting” Hindu deities on Tuesday, December 30.

Actress and BJP leader Karate Kalyani lodged a complaint at Panjagutta police station, accusing Anvesh, popularly known as Prapancha Yatrikudu, of “insulting” Hindu gods on social media.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Panjagutta police told Siasat.com.

According to reports, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has also filed a complaint against Anvesh for his comments at the Gopalapatnam police station in Visakhapatnam.

(With PTI inputs.)