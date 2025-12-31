Hyderabad: Case against YouTuber for ‘insulting Hindu deities’

Vishwa Hindu Parishad has also reportedly filed a complaint against Anvesh for his comments at the Gopalapatnam police station in Visakhapatnam.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 31st December 2025 7:23 pm IST
image shows YouTuber Anvesh wearing a white cap and sunglasses
YouTuber Anvesh

Hyderabad: A case was registered against YouTuber Anvesh over his alleged remarks “insulting” Hindu deities on Tuesday, December 30.

Advertisement

Actress and BJP leader Karate Kalyani lodged a complaint at Panjagutta police station, accusing Anvesh, popularly known as Prapancha Yatrikudu, of “insulting” Hindu gods on social media.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Panjagutta police told Siasat.com.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

According to reports, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has also filed a complaint against Anvesh for his comments at the Gopalapatnam police station in Visakhapatnam.

(With PTI inputs.)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 31st December 2025 7:23 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button