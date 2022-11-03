Hyderabad: Cat show to be held on November 6

Hyderabad: The Feline Club of India on November 6 will organise a cat show in Rajendranagar from 10:00 am. One can book tickets for the event on the club’s website or at BookMyShow.

Those who wish to enter the competition with their cat should make prior registration with the organisation. Over nine cat breeds are expected to attend the event and participants will be judged by international experts.

In addition to the competition, expert sessions, photo booths, and networking sessions will be held in collaboration with leading brands from the pet industry.

The club recently conducted a registration drive in Hyderabad. Apart from the city, they plan to conduct similar events across the country.