Owaisi talks of AIMIM’s focus on Gujarat; lists BJP’s misgovernance issues

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 3rd November 2022 6:20 pm IST
Owaisi shares list of 'BJP Misgovernance' talks of AIMIM's focus on Gujarat
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi addressing 'Jalse Yaum-Ul-Quran' on the Mecca Masjid premises here on the occasion of Jumat Ul-Vida (ANI)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis e Ittehaul ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday highlighted a list of BJP’s misgovernance.

He also spoke of AIMIM’s focus on Gujarat in view of the upcoming elections. The MP attacked the BJP over the recent tragedy in Morbi, where over 130 people died after the suspension bridge collapsed. Owaisi said his party will emphasise the leadership role of minorities, Dalits, and tribals.

“Whatever happened in Morbi is unfortunate and gives an example of the BJP’s misgovernance in Gujarat”, he said.

“Due to the misgovernance of the BJP in Gujarat, numerous people lost lives during Covid. There is inflation, and businesses have been affected. We’re trying to give minorities, Dalits, and tribals a voice and leadership. We’ll raise these issues for Gujarat polls,” he added.

The AIMIM chief had earlier referred to the morbi tragedy as a “painful accident”. He had also urged the government to penalize those responsible for the death of so many people.

The voting for the elections is due on December 1 and results will be declared on December 8.

