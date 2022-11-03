Gujarat polls: Vote for AAP, will take you to Ayodhya temple, says Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared on Thursday that his party would “definitely win” the elections in Gujarat. Kejriwal’s announcement came soon after the Election Commission announced the Gujarat election schedule.

The voting for the elections are due on December 1 and results will be declared on December 8.

Kejriwal delivered a video message in Gujrarati on Twitter calling it a “message with love”. Later, the party supported it with a claim supported by significant data.

“I am a member of your family and your brother. Give me one chance, and I’ll build you schools and hospitals, give you free electricity, and take you to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, vowed the Delhi Chief Minister, whose party is hoping to make a dent in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, which has been a BJP stronghold for more than 20 years.”

The BJP’s alleged “vast corruption that came to the fore in Morbi,” where a bridge collapse on October 30 left more than 130 people dead, was another target of the AAP’s criticism.

“At this time, we are taking 90 to 95 of the 182 seats. And if this pace continues, we will win 140 to 150 seats,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told NDTV after the date declaration.

The party is fielding candidates for all 182 constituencies this time, confident of a turnaround from 2017, when it contested around 30 seats but made no impact.