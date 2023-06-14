Hyderabad: CBI arrests four govt officials in bribery case

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested a senior auditor and data entry operator, both working in the accounts office of CDA (Navy), Visakhapatnam and two private persons, including a contractor, in a bribery case.

The CBI registered a case against the accused on the allegations of bribery. It was alleged that the senior auditor had asked the contractor to pay Rs 26,000 for clearing his pending bills amounting to Rs 26 lakh.

It was further alleged that the said Contractor sent the amount of Rs 26,000 through his representative for the accused.

Based on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and the senior auditor and data entry operator were caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 26,000.

The representative of the contractor was also caught paying the bribe. Later, the contractor was also caught.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of certain incriminating documents.

All four arrested accused were produced before the court of principal special judge for CBI cases, Visakhapatnam and remanded to 14-day judicial custody.