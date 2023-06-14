Watch: Gulzar Houz’s restoration work in full swing in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The restoration of the historic Gulzar Houz fountain is currently underway in full swing in the Old City of Hyderabad. The project, which commenced in February of this year, aims to revitalize and preserve the rich cultural heritage of the city.

With substantial progress already made, it is likely that the Gulzar Houz which was constructed in the 16th century will soon be open to the public. It will offer a glimpse into the city’s glorious past.

The ongoing restoration work at Gulzar Houz is progressing steadily, with dedicated efforts to bring the fountain back to its former grandeur. In a video, it is evident that the fountain’s depth will be expanded to approximately 5-6 feet.

Gulzar Houz, which originally bore the name “Char Su Ka Houz” (fountain of the four sides), holds immense historical importance. Constructed several years after the iconic Charminar, Hyderabad’s historical monument was built in 1591 by Mohd Quli Qutb Shah, the founder of the city, Gulzar Houz served as a vital drinking water source for the local population.

Located at a distance of 350 feet equidistant from the four kamaans, it played a significant role in fulfilling the basic needs of the residents during its heyday.

Over the years, the architecture of Gulzar Houz has undergone transformations. Initially constructed with twelve sides, it gradually evolved into an octagonal shape and presently appears almost circular.

As the restoration work at Gulzar Houz progresses diligently, the public eagerly awaits the day when the historical treasure will be accessible to all.