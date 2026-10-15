Hyderabad CBI court frames charges against ex-IAS Officer

Hyderabad: Former IAS officer Y Srilaxmi is going to face trial in the Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) case as a special CBI court in Hyderabad framed charges against her on Wednesday, October 14.

However, the officer, who was industries secretary at the time of the alleged irregularities, denied the charges. She asked the court to proceed with a trial.

Trial schedule to be decided

Principal Special Judge for CBI cases Pattabhirama Rao read out and explained the charges to her in both Telugu and English.

The court will take up the matter on October 16 to decide the trial schedule.

The charges include criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust under Sections 120B and 409 of the Indian Penal Code. The officer also faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

What is the OMC case against the IAS Officer?

The CBI case centres on alleged irregularities in mining leases issued to OMC in D Hirehal and Obulapuram areas of Anantapur district.

According to the investigating agency, Srilaxmi allegedly favoured the company in decisions involving two mining areas measuring 68.5 hectares and 39.5 hectares.

The CBI has also alleged that she rejected mining applications filed by Sathavahana Ispat Ltd and GimpEx Pvt Ltd.

Srilaxmi has denied the charges and will contest the case in court.

Supreme Court proceedings pave way for trial

The former IAS officer has made several attempts to have the CBI case dismissed.

She first approached the High Court to quash the proceedings. However, the court declined, citing prima facie material against her.

Later, she sought to suspend the trial until the Supreme Court decided a boundary dispute linked to the matter. The request was rejected.

Srilaxmi then filed a discharge petition before the CBI court. However, the court dismissed it.

In a subsequent development, the High Court initially quashed the case while hearing a revision petition. The CBI challenged this decision before the Supreme Court, which sent the matter back to the High Court for a fresh examination.

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Last year, the High Court again refused to quash the case. In response, Srilaxmi approached the Supreme Court again. However, the apex court dismissed her petition on February 17.

Now, the Hyderabad court has framed charges. The next hearing on October 16 will focus on setting the trial schedule.