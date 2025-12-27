Hyderabad’s CCMB helps Noida airport combat bird strikes with DNA tech

Hyderabad: The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad has provided training to officials from the upcoming Noida International Airport on using DNA barcoding technology to prevent bird strikes.

CCMB scientist Dr. Ajay Gaur and his team recently conducted training sessions in Hyderabad, demonstrating how to collect and analyse bird droppings, feathers, and blood samples for DNA testing.

The technology, called the Universal Primer technique, helps identify what attracts birds to airport areas.

Technology already in use at Hyderabad Airport

CCMB developed this method and is currently implementing it at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad. DNA analysis of samples collected at the airport revealed remains of rats, locusts, and grass seeds, indicating what draws birds to the premises.

Based on these findings, Hyderabad airport authorities are conducting rat control operations and removing specific grass species from airport areas.

The Hyderabad airport recorded 207 bird strikes between 2020 and the first half of 2025—33 in 2020, 29 in 2021, 38 in 2022, 48 in 2023, 43 in 2024, and 16 in the first six months of 2025.

Bird strikes incidents are on the rise

Bird strikes across India increased from 528 incidents in 2019 to 1,278 in 2024, according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data. Ahmedabad airport recorded the highest with 373 strikes over five years.

Airports currently use loudspeakers, firecrackers, and laser technology to deter birds. Ahmedabad airport reportedly spends Rs 15-20 lakh monthly on firecrackers alone, but these methods provide only temporary results.

Noida airport expected to open in early 2026

The Noida International Airport in Jewar is unlikely to begin operations in 2025, with inauguration now expected before March 31, 2026. While the airport is largely ready, pending work includes the perimeter wall, watch towers, and securing passenger flow areas.

Final-stage clearances remain pending, including certification of bomb disposal equipment by CISF and security clearance for NIA CEO Christoph Schnellmann from the home ministry.