Hyderabad celebrates 556th Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Devji

Hyderabad: The city witnessed a vibrant and grand celebration of the 556th Prakash Utsav (birth anniversary) of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Devji, on Saturday, November 1.

The Nagar Keertan (holy procession) was taken out carrying Guru Granth Sahibji and Nishan Sahebans in Secunderabad with an exhilarating display of Gatka skills, a Sikh martial art, carrying swords and kirpans with breathtaking performance of Panj Pyaras, which was the main attraction.

The procession was taken out from Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad and proceeded via Manohar Talkies, Clock Tower, BATA, Patny Circle, Kingsway, Monda Market, Alpha Hotel and reached Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad in the evening.

The second Nagar Keertan will be taken out on November 3 from Ashok Bazaar, Afzalgunj and will pass through Afzalgunj, Siddiamber Bazar, Jambagh, Putli Bowli, Central Gurudwara Saheb Gowliguda and come back to the Gurudwara at around 9 pm.

On November 4, the Secunderabad Gurudwara will organise a ‘keertan darbar’ from 7:00 pm to 10:30 pm, and the Afzalgunj Gurudwara will hold the same from 9:00 pm to 2:00 am the following day.

On November 5, “VISHAAL DEEWAN” celebrations, a mass congregation will be organised at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, from 10:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Over 25,000 devotees are expected to participate in the congregation at Exhibition Grounds, marked by recitations of Gurbani Keertans (holy hymns) by reputed Ragi Jathas (religious preachers).