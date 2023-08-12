Hyderabad: Chain snatcher siblings arrested by Narsingi police

Hyderabad: Two siblings who snatched a gold chain from a man after threatening him with a knife a week ago were arrested by the Narsingi police on Saturday.

The police identified the arrested persons as Syed Shahnawaz, 22, and his brother Syued Shareef, residents of Dilavar Shah Galli Banjara Darwaza, Golconda.

On August 8, both the accused persons threatened one person Boya Yogendra, 31, a resident of Alkapuri Township and a native of Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh while he was going along with his relatives and snatched a gold chain weighing 1.5 tolas from him.

Yogendra complained to the Narsingi police who registered a case and apprehended both the accused at Kokatpet village when they were found moving under suspicious circumstances on Saturday morning.

The police said the two brothers were involved in one case each in Narsingi and Raidurgam police stations limits. Previously Shahnawaz was involved in two cases at Golconda and his brother Shareef in one case in Raidurgam.