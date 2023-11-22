Hyderabad: Chaos in Neredmet after scribe attacks photojournalist

Hyderabad: A senior photographer suffered injuries after he was attacked allegedly by a journalist in Neredmet on Tuesday, November 21.

The photographer, Nagar Gopal works for The Hindu while the scribe, Mahesh Goud belongs to a Telugu news channel.

The incident occurred when Gopal was on his official assignment to cover Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s election campaign which was organised at Vayupuri Recreation Club in Neredmet in the afternoon.

Mahesh Goud contributor of #10tv of Neredmet area beating #TheHindu news photographer Nagar Gopal for unknown reason at official prog of Union minister Nirmala Seetaraman in Hyderabad on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/Iy2JtRZlwJ — Azmath Jaffery (@JafferyAzmath) November 21, 2023

An argument reportedly broke out between Gopal and Mahesh during the event. Following this, Mahesh grabbed a stick and attacked Gopal on his head after the event concluded, resulting in grievous injuries.

Hope the culprit is booked and not let go. Really unfortunate that other photographer colleagues had to protest at Neredmet Police station for some action to be taken. If the media only has to protest for action, what's the plight of the common public? https://t.co/c0F8hFWB9h pic.twitter.com/vsQx4hqtMW — Donita Jose (@DonitaJose) November 21, 2023

After finding Gopal on the ground, media people nearby intervened in the clash and shifted him to a nearby private hospital.

Police were called and Gopal was later taken to Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad where his condition is stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, other photographers who were present at the spot staged a protest against the attack at the Neredmet police station and demanded strict action against the attacker.

Photojournalist unions from the city have also condemned the attack.