Hyderabad: Cheated, pregnant woman tries to end life; rescued

Hyderabad: A pregnant woman who was cheated on by her lover attempted to end her life by jumping into Hussain Sagar Lake on Sunday afternoon. However, she was recused by the Lake Police officials who happened to witness her.

According to the police, the woman accused her 45-year-old boyfriend named Rajasekhar who on the pretext of marrying her developed a sexual relationship.

The woman soon became pregnant with Rajassekhar’s child. When she told him about the development, he assured her of marriage. However, the woman soon got to know that he is planning to marry someone else.

Based on her complaint at the Banjara Hills police station, an FIR was lodged and Rajasekhar was arrested. But things did not go well as he was soon out on bail.

Disappointed, the woman decided to end her life. But she was rescued by the Lake Police officials on time.