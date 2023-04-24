Hyderabad: Mild tension prevails following fight between two groups

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Arundhathi colony Uppuguda of old city Hyderabad following a fight between two groups on Sunday night.

Tension started around midnight after members of the same family were fighting on the road in front of their house at Arundhati colony. Annoyed by the noise another resident who belongs to another community objected to the loud noise and asked them to sit and sort out the issue in their house. One of the persons attacked the resident after which his family members attacked the people who were quarreling. The other local people informed the police. Immediately the police swung into action and dispersed them. Senior police officials reached the spot and posted pickets.

The Commissioner’s Task Force and local police were deployed.

Leaders of BJP and AIMIM who came to the spot were taken into preventive custody and shifted to Kanchanbagh police station.

Police picket is posted in the area.