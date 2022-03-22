Hyderabad: Chemveda to invest Rs 150 Cr to set up R&D centre

The deal with the chemical provider will help in developing a research and development center in Hyderabad, which will generate employment for over 500 scientists.

News Desk|   Updated: 22nd March 2022 2:12 pm IST
KTR meets team of Chemveda on the first day of his tour to the United States (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: On the first day of his US tour, on Monday, the Telangana delegation led by IT minister KT Rama Rao met the leadership team of Chemveda Life Sciences in San Diego and struck a deal of Rupees 150 crores for the establishment of a research and development centre.

Chemveda Life Sciences is a midsized, rapidly growing chemical solution provider to the pharmaceutical, biotech, academia, and agrochemical industries.

The deal with the chemical provider will help in developing a state-of-the-art research and development (R&D) center in Hyderabad, which will generate employment for over 500 scientists.

Chemveda Life Sciences President and CEO Dr. Bheema Paraselli, advisor professor Phil S Baran, industries department principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan, and TS Life Sciences director Shakthi Nagappan were present during the meeting.

