Hyderabad: Chicken prices drop drastically, now sold at Rs 125 per kilo

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 24th July 2023 8:51 pm IST
Hyderabad: Prices of chicken have drastically come down in the city following the change in weather conditions. While the citizens are worried over the sharp increase in prices of tomatoes, the chicken prices have witnessed a sharp fall with a kilogram now sold for Rs. 125.

The fall in prices is attributed to the end of the torrid summer when the mortality is quite high at the farms and the lull in business due to a decline in functions/marriages in the next one month.

A month ago, chicken (live) was sold for Rs. 160 to Rs. 170 a kilogram while meat was sold for Rs. 280 to Rs. 320. Now it is sold for Rs. 125 a kilogram and meat for Rs. 200 a kilogram at retail shops. In bulk, the prices are further lower.

A shopkeeper at Chandrayangutta said the prices are expected to further come down in the coming days. The prices can drop to Rs. 90 a kilogram and even lower.

The city gets a supply of poultry from Shamshabad, Shadnagar, Kandukur, Kothur, Ibrahimpatnam, Medchal, Ranga Reddy, Hayathnagar etc.

