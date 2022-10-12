Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar meets protesting VRAs

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 12th October 2022 9:52 pm IST
Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar meets with protesting VRAs.

Hyderabad: After several weeks of protests, the village revenue assistants (VRAs) in Telangana met with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at BRKR Bhavan in the city. Kumar assured the VRAs that the government is sympathetic to their demands.

He further said that steps will be taken to address their demands as soon as possible. The VRAs on their end asked for applicability of the pay scale, clear terms of service, promotions and pay for strike periods.

Further, they asked that families of VRAs who died by suicide be duly compensated and jobs be granted to their family members.

In this meeting, Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association (TRESA) president Vanga Ravinder Reddy, VRA Joint Action Committee secretary general Dade Mia, convener D Sayanna, co-convenor Wanguru Ramulu, Y. Venkatesh Yadav, Mohammad Rafi, M Govind, K Sirisha Reddy, Y Sunita, Madhav
Naidu, L. Narsimha Rao, Sagar, Centre of Indian Trade Unions state president secretary Paladugu Bhaskar, state secretary Venkatesh and others participated.

