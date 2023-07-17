Hyderabad: Chikoti Praveen’s ‘private security guards’ sent to jail

Hyderabad: Three private security guards of ‘casino king’ Chikoti Praveen have been sent to jail for using their weapons for security purposes without holding a valid license. On Sunday, the sleuths of the commissioner’s task force took into custody three persons clad in safari dress, who were escorting Praveen during Bonalu festival.

During the search, the task force found that the three persons — Sabavath Sunder Naik (ex-servicemen) of Turkayamjal, Rangareddy district, P Rakesh Kumar (retired CRPF personnel) of Bhupalpally district, and E Ramesh Goud, a private security guard from Mahboobnagar district — were in possession of short weapons including pistols and live rounds.

During the ongoing Bonalu festival, Chikoti Praveen along with the his private security arrived at the Simha Vahini Lal Darwaza Temple and tried to enter via VIP area.

The police investigation revealed that the three persons, after retirement from services, had acquired the weapons and were working as private security guards without any valid license.

The Chatrinaka police have registered a suo-moto case after sub-inspector S Srikanth filed a complaint against them.

The three private guards have been booked under IPC sections 420 (Cheating), 467(Forgery of valuable security), 468(Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Whoever fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any document) and Sec 25(1),(b)(A) & Sec 30 of Arms Act.

The arrested persons were produced before the Metropolitan courts at Nampally and they have been sent to fourteen days judicial custody