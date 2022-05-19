Hyderabad: Citizens Specialty Hospital performs robotic transplant

Hyderabad: In a first, doctors at Citizens Specialty Hospital on Thursday performed a robot-assisted renal transplant.

The surgery was led by one of the top urologists, Dr Mallikarjuna Reddy, senior consultant, Urology, Citizens Specialty Hospital assisted by Dr Banu Teja Reddy, junior consultant, Urology, along with Dr Seerapani Gopaluni, consultant, Nephrologist, and Dr Venu Gopal Kulkarni, consultant, Anesthesiologist.

The 56-year-old mother donated her kidney to her 32-year-old son suffering from Kidney failure. Robot-Assisted Kidney Transplantation (RAKT) is a minimally invasive technique to prevent postoperative pain, infection, and faster recovery for both the donor and recipient/patient.

High-level expertise is required to perform the surgery. RAKT is performed by transplant surgeons with extensive training and experience in robotics. It allows kidney transplantation to be performed under optimal operative conditions.

“We get immense satisfaction when patients express their happiness about faster recovery or they are being able to go back to their routine quickly. Robotic surgery The advantages over laparoscopic surgery, like the instrument maneuverability is high, while giving 3D vision with a 5 times magnification of the current visibility, all these enables high precision while performing surgery and the outcomes are much superior,” said Dr Mallikarjuna Reddy.