Hyderabad: City marred with waterlogging post intense rain

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Updated: 1st November 2024 8:30 pm IST
Waterlogging at DLF Road Gachibowli November 1 2024
Waterlogging at DLF Road, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, November 1 2024

Hyderabad: Multiple parts of the city were waterlogged from the heavy rains that lashed the city on Friday, November 1. Traffic movement was slow, and commuters faced difficulties as floodwaters rapidly rose when the rains started in the afternoon.

In Kondapur, traffic police had to temporarily open a manhole to reduce waterlogging. The rain, which provided relief from air pollution, caused traffic woes for commuters.

City suburbs including Kompally, Nizampet, Kukatpally, Ameerpet, Moosapet, Cyber Towers, Miyapur, Khajaguda, Hitech City, Kondapur, Gachibowli, Banjara Hills, Golconda, Suchitra, Jeedimetla, Patancheruvu, Bachupally, Alwal and Quthbullapur received intense showers.

