Hyderabad city police launch ‘Fitcop’ app

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police began a paradigm shift in prioritising the health and wellness of its workforce and wards, with the launch of the ‘Fitcop’ app.



The new application would provide on-demand access to an array of health resources and guidance, and support from doctors, and therapists at the push of a button.

Police Commissioner, CV Anand’s wife, Lalitha Anand launched the Fitcop app at Fitcop 2022 programme in Hyderabad on Friday.



CV Anand said that in March 2022 the city police entered into an MoU with the Helping Hand Foundation and tasked them to take up a health survey in all police stations of West Zone.



The Commissioner also said that the ‘post-facto analysis’ (a category of research design in which the investigation starts after the fact has occurred without interference from the researcher)revealed that 60 per cent of staff are suffering from lifestyle diseases and BMIs are beyond reasonable limits.



“Taking a cue from these statistics, we envisioned putting up a monitoring mechanism which ensures results,” he added.



Features of the Fitcop app:

Anand, while explaining the features of the app, said that FITCOP was developed on the underlying shema of 3 Ds – Diagnose, Develop and Do where in every unit officer will be diagnosed.



Based on the medical parameters, the foundation develops a road map to get rid of the medical comorbidities and maps them to a dietician, physical training instructor or counsellor or doctor through in-app chat/call service.



The daily physical activity and the progress made by the staff will be translated into a digital dashboard and supervised by officers.

“Good health improves productivity, and enhances decision-making which fosters the collective success of the department and benefits society. It serves. As leaders of the force, it is our duty to take care of your welfare.” quoted Anand.