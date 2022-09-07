Hyderabad: City to get another 46 km cycle track around Gandipet

Speaking about the event the minister said that the government also considering the permitting of bicycles on Metro rails.

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 7th September 2022 11:02 am IST
City to get another 46 km cycle track around Gandipet
KTR- Twitter

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) announced that the government is planning to build another 46 km cycle track around Gandipet.

On Tuesday, the minister announced another cycling track after laying the foundation stone for the solar-roofed cycling track on the service road of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) between Nanakramguda to Telangana State Police Academy and from Narsingi to Kollur.

While addressing the event the minister said that the government also considering permitting bicycles on Metro rails.

He also said that the track along ORR was suggested to support non-motorized transportation options and that it will be open to the public before next summer. “Anantagiri Hills, Kotipalli Lake, and a portion of Vikarabad would also be transformed into tourist destinations,” he added.

