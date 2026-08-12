Hyderabad club FC Brawlers coach accused of inciting minors

Hyderabad: The head coach of Hyderabad club FC Brawlers, who once coached a team at Mahindra University, is facing calls for police action after screenshots circulating online alleged that he had urged underage players to attack a woman content creator.

Social media influencer Amit Kilhor posted a video on Wednesday, August 12, bringing the alleged comments made by football coach Shashank Tripathi to light.

According to the screenshots shown in the video, Tripathi allegedly sought a “15-year-old patriot” to “show her her place,” referring to digital content creator Madhuri Kakoti, known online as Dr Medusa, and said that juveniles below the age of 15 would escape imprisonment or prosecution even for extreme acts of violence such as shooting someone.

Kilhor said the posts were a direct incitement to crime, calling on the police and sports authorities to act.

Siasat.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the screenshots. There was no response from Tripathi or FC Brawlers to the allegations. It was also not immediatrely clear why Tripathi targetted Dr Medusa.

The Hyderabad Police have not said whether any complaint has been received.

FC Brawlers is a club registered with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in Telangana and also holds ties to the Association of Football Clubs and Academies in India (AFCAI).

Mahindra University severs ties

Commenting on the video, Mahindra University distancing itself from the coach. “Mahindra University has had no active association with Shashank Tripathi for more than a year. The university does not endorse anything that is inconsistent with its values and standards,” it said.

On his earlier engagement, the university said, “Shashank Tripathi was previously engaged by Mahindra University on a part-time basis as a coach. He has no role or involvement in any administrative or executive capacity within the university now and we will ensure that it doesn’t happen in the future as well.”