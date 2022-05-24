Hyderabad: CM KCR returns from Delhi, to head to Bangalore

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th May 2022 11:39 am IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: After his tour of New Delhi and Chandigarh, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Monday returned to the city.

KCR was supposed to be in the national capital till Wednesday, and fly out to Bangalore on Thursday. However, the chief minister wrapped up the trip early. The Telangana Rashtra Samiti supreme will now be heading to the Karnataka capital, for a meeting with former Prime Minister HD Devegauda and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Following the visit to Bangalore, KCR will head to Maharashtra for a meeting with the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. On Saturday, KCR held a meeting Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during his visit to the nation’s capital.

