Hyderabad: CM Revanth directs speedy Old City metro works

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, August 11, directed officials to expedite the metro rail works in Hyderabad’s Old City and to procure new coaches to meet growing demand.

The CM held a review of the 7.5 km corridor from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) to Chandrayangutta being undertaken as part of Phase II of Hyderabad Metro.

He asked Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) officials to complete the road widening works at a faster pace and initiate the tender process. He instructed officials to consult the Delhi Metro for assistance on the appropriate technology to be employed. He also enquired about the pending land acquisition and expansion plans.

The previous day, Telangana High Court allowed the Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) to resume land acquisition for the Phase II project, vacating a stay it had granted in January 2025 that had put the process on hold.

Also Read Old City residents lose Metro Phase-II land stay after HC nod

Telangana Global Summit

The CM also reviewed the preliminary arrangements for the ‘Invest Telangana Global Summit’ scheduled for December.

He stressed the need to organise the event on par with international standards to woo global investments to Telangana. He also ordered officials to submit a detailed report on the investments attracted and the progress made after the summit held last year.