Hyderabad: Revanth presents Rs 2 cr cheque to boxer Nikhat Zareen

Zareen was felicitated in the presence of pro-tem assembly speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi and other cabinet ministers.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 9th December 2023 3:53 pm IST
CM Revanth presents Rs 2 crore to boxer Nikhat Zareen
CM Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka presents financial assistance of Rs 2 crore to celebrated boxer Nikhat Zareen

Hyderabad: Newly-elected chief minister Revanth Reddy presented Rs 2 crore financial assistance to celebrated boxer Nikhat Zareen here on Saturday, December 9.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The Congress state government has also decided to allot a residence in the capital city to the two-time world boxing champion.

Zareen, who hails from Nizamabad district, was felicitated in the presence of pro-tem Assembly speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi and other cabinet ministers.

MS Education Academy

In May this year, former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) announced Rs 2 crore to Zareen and promised that the state would bear all expenses for her training, coaching and transportation for her preparation for the upcoming Olympics to be held in Paris.

Also Read
Telangana: KCR announces Rs 2 cr for Nikhat Zareen’s Olympic prep

The chief minister also flagged off the free RTC bus travel for women under the “6 Guarantees – Maha Lakshmi Scheme” and the Rajiv Aarogyasri health insurance scheme.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 9th December 2023 3:53 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button