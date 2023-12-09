Hyderabad: Revanth presents Rs 2 cr cheque to boxer Nikhat Zareen

Hyderabad: Newly-elected chief minister Revanth Reddy presented Rs 2 crore financial assistance to celebrated boxer Nikhat Zareen here on Saturday, December 9.

Chief Minister @revanth_anumula Garu and other cabinet ministers launched Rajiv Arogya Shri and MahaLaxmi schemes.



World champion @nikhat_zareen was present at the launch event.



(Free bus travel for women in RTC buses across the state.) pic.twitter.com/gehoW2GmUt — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) December 9, 2023

The Congress state government has also decided to allot a residence in the capital city to the two-time world boxing champion.

Zareen, who hails from Nizamabad district, was felicitated in the presence of pro-tem Assembly speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi and other cabinet ministers.

In May this year, former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) announced Rs 2 crore to Zareen and promised that the state would bear all expenses for her training, coaching and transportation for her preparation for the upcoming Olympics to be held in Paris.

The chief minister also flagged off the free RTC bus travel for women under the “6 Guarantees – Maha Lakshmi Scheme” and the Rajiv Aarogyasri health insurance scheme.