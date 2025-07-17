Hyderabad: CMRF cheque scam busted; two held for Rs 8.71L fraud

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police arrested two persons on charges of being part of a scam to encash Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques on the basis of forged documents and accounts. The two accused, Jogula Naresh Kumar and Balagoni Venkatesh, allegedly diverted Rs 8.71 lakh through the scam.

As per the police, the duo cashed up to 19 CMRF cheques, which were for actual beneficiaries, by producing false documents and dealing through manipulated bank accounts. The amount misappropriated was distributed among themselves and their associates.

Three accused still absconding

Though two have been arrested, police said that three other suspects are absconding right now, and efforts are in progress to trace them.

The scam was unearthed during regular verification checks, after which the authorities initiated a more in-depth probe. To date, five FIRs have been lodged under the applicable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Officials assured that the investigation is underway and further arrests will follow as they unravel the racket behind the misappropriation of public welfare funds.