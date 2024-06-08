Hyderabad: Cobra snake found near OU’s Arts College building

Hyderabad: Commotion prevailed at the Arts College building of Osmania University on Saturday when a cobra snake was spotted by students.

The big snake was spotted by students near the State Bank of India and it was moving towards the departments located on the ground floor of the Arts College building.

The students alerted the snake catchers, who immediately arrived at the spot and caught the snake. The reptile will be shifted and released in the forest.

The students complained Cobra and other species of snakes are found on the campus and it is posing a risk to the students.