Hyderabad collector directs officials to prevent heat-related illnesses

Hyderabad: Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty has instructed officials to take necessary precautions as temperatures are expected to rise, ensuring measures are in place to prevent heat strokes among the public.

At the Prajavani meeting, the Collector highlights the need to protect labourers and the general public from extreme heat. He directed officials to identify labour camps and workplaces and ensure an adequate supply of drinking water.

Key directives:

Stock ORS Packets: PHCs, CHCs, and slums must maintain twice the usual stock of ORS packets, with the District Medical and Health Officer overseeing the supply.

Action Plan for Heat Mitigation: The Health, Employment, and Labour Departments must develop a plan to reduce heat-related risks.

Awareness Programs: Special awareness sessions on heatwave protection should be held at SC, ST, BC, and Minority hostels, where ORS packets will also be distributed.

Public Advisory: People should stay hydrated, and health staff must remain available for timely assistance and medical advice.

The Collector stressed the importance of educating the public on safety measures during extreme heat and ensuring all necessary resources are in place to tackle rising temperatures.