Hyderabad Collector orders measures to protect Wakf lands

Hyderabad: Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetti has directed officials to take stringent measures to protect Wakf lands in Hyderabad district. He addressed this issue during a meeting at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

The Collector instructed Wakf Board Inspectors to record land details in the Prohibited Order Book (POB) register. He highlighted the need for a coordinated effort involving Wakf Board inspectors, revenue officials, police, and GHMC to safeguard these lands.

Collector highlighted the importance of identifying Wakf lands by mandal, division, and circle, and requested that this data be submitted to him. He also ordered the removal of encroachers from Wakf properties and updating the land records.

Wakf Board officials informed the Collector that 1,785 acres of land are registered under the Wakf Board.

The meeting was attended by Additional Collector (Revenue) Venkatachari, District Minority Welfare Officer Ilyas Ahmed, GHMC City Planner Shyam Kumar, Survey and Land Records Officer ADV Sriram, and Joint Sub-Register Srinivas.