Hyderabad: College students leave exam centre for Mahesh Babu

Hyderabad: At a recent promotional event for his upcoming film Rao Bahadur, actor Satyadev Kancharana shared an interesting anecdote about witnessing the immense fandom of Mahesh Babu in Hyderabad.

Recalling the incident, he said:

“We were shooting a scene in S.R. Nagar, Hyderabad, an area that has densely populated colleges, where four friends were having a conversation. All of a sudden, we noticed students causing traffic jams, some had even left their examination centres, while others were shouting from their windows. All of this happened because the person I was shooting with was none other than Mahesh Babu. That’s the day I truly understood how much people love him.”

‘AURA OF SUPERSTAR @urstrulyMahesh’ in the words of @ActorSatyaDev 🔥



“Police came and requested to stop the shooting of #SVSC in Hyderabad as inter students stopped writing exams and saw SSMB. My scene was incompletely shot and removed, now the same man is presenting my film”… pic.twitter.com/Q9KlkOmaDo — VardhanDHFM (@_VardhanDHFM_) April 16, 2026

He further added that the situation escalated to the point where officials had to step in and request the team to halt the shoot.

Interestingly, Satyadev revealed that despite being excited and sharing the story with everyone, the particular scene never made it into the final cut of the film. However, he expressed his happiness, saying that with Mahesh Babu now presenting Rao Bahadur, it feels like a full-circle moment for him.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for one of his most anticipated projects, tentatively titled SSMB29, directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The film is expected to be a large-scale global action-adventure, further raising expectations among fans worldwide.