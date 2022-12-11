Hyderabad: College withdraws permission for book launch on ‘Halal Jihad’

Hyderabad: The Badruka college on Saturday, according to the police, withdrew the permission to Hindu JanJagruthi Samithi for the launch of a book on Halal Jihad.

A book titled “An attack on Indian Economy: Halal Jihad” was supposed to be launched at the college auditorium at 5:30 pm on Sunday.

Speaking to Siasat.com Kachiguda Sub Inspector Ravi Kumar said, “The Hindu Janjagriti Samithi had submitted a permission request at the DCP’s office, however, the process was not complete yet,” he said and further said that the further said that the college, which had previously granted permission for the book launch, withdrew the permission by itself.

However, following the cancellation of the event, the national spokesperson of Janjagruthi Samithi and the author of the book, Ramesh Shinde took to Twitter and said “Cancellation of ‘#Halal_Jihad‘ Book Launch in Hyderabad ! Police have refused to grant permission for Book Launch & forced us to cancel the event.

It is to be noted that the Telugu edition of the book was supposed to be launched at the college.

“All the guests for the book launch event were learned personalities of the Indian Administrative system & no one is known for communal or hate speech. Still, Hyderabad Police forced us to cancel the event.” he further said. It is to be noted that the book launch was being supported by ‘H2H business’ networking and ‘Sanatan Hindu Sangh’.

Halal, for Muslims, is simply a word that means permissible by their religion. Halal meat refers to an (Islamic) form of slaughtering animals for consumption, that is by cutting the jugular vein, carotid artery, and windpipe. The slaughter is carried out with the utterance of a prayer.