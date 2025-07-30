Hyderabad: Commercial taxes dept detects new GST fraud via fake bills

Hyderabad: Commercial Taxes Department here unearthed a major Goods and Services tax (GST) evasion scam by a city-based company named. Keshaan Industries LLP, the company, was found indulging in ‘unprecedented tax fraud’ by allegedly generating high-value tax invoices for the supply of copper materials without any corresponding movement of goods.

“This sophisticated form of tax evasion raising invoices without actual supply of good is the first of its kind to be detected in Telangana. It represents a dangerous new trend in GST-related fraud. The company fraudulently availed Input Tax Credit (ITC) of approximately ₹33.20 crores through such bogus transactions, thereby reducing its output tax liability,” said the Commercial Taxes Department in a press release here on Wednesday, July 30.



After receiving information, officials conducted coordinated inspections at the company’s corporate office located on SP Road, Hyderabad; a godown at Bansilalpet, Secunderabad; and its factory units in Kalakal Automotive Park and Muppireddypally villages in Medak District. The company despatched empty vehicles from Telangana to Maharashtra, even as documentation falsely indicated the transportation of substantial consignments.

Keeshan LLP is believed to have indulged in GST fraud via fraudulent invoices which are suspected to exceed Rs 100 crores. The fraud came to light through analysis of vehicle movement data, including toll gate records obtained from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). “These records indicated that numerous vehicles passed through key toll points without carrying any goods—contradicting the e-way bills. Field intelligence further confirmed that invoices worth over Rs 100 crores may have been issued without actual supplies,” added the release.

After the raids, officials seized crucial documents including books of accounts, registers, hard disks, and CCTV footage during the inspections. A complaint has also been lodged with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Crime Station (CCS), Hyderabad, with a request to register a criminal case against the company’s directors, Mr. Vikash Kumar Keeshan and Mr. Rajneesh Keeshan.

In a separate incident, Commercial Taxes De[artment officer Majid Hussain, DTSO, Mehdipatnam 1 circle, Charminar division, found a vehicle number AP29TA7213, which was found to have remained immobile since June 2025. However, multiple e-way bills were generated using the vehicle’s registration number, allegedly by various taxpayers, without actual goods movement.

“This act constitutes a violation of the CGST Act, 2017, and is suspected to involve criminal intent under Sections 318 and 336 of BNS. A separate complaint has been filed to initiate an FIR against the vehicle owner,” stated the release.