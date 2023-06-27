Hyderabad: Commissioner C V Anand holds meet ahead of Bakrid

Press Trust of India | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 27th June 2023 9:43 pm IST
Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand. (Image: Siasat)

Hyderabad: Ahead of Bakrid, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand on Tuesday held a coordination meeting with GHMC, Animal Husbandry department officials and Muslim clerics here.

In the meeting, the Muslim clerics and the public representatives appealed to their brethren to dispose the animal viscera properly to keep the streets clean and cooperate with the police, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

“It is our collective responsibility to uphold the Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb’ of our city and maintain peace,” the peace committee members said.

The attendees assured to cooperate with city police and comply the safety instructions shared by the police.

Addressing the meeting, Anand assured that only police personnel, GHMC and animal husbandry staff will man the check posts.

“Instructions were given to all officials to take fool-proof security and traffic management measures. Patrolling will be intensified,” Anand said.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 27th June 2023 9:43 pm IST
