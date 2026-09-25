Hyderabad Commissioner monitors Ganesh immersion from ICCC

As may as 10,367 of the 14,854 registered Ganesh idols had already been immersed, with arrangements in place to complete the remaining 4,500.

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Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar at the ICCC
Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar at the ICCC.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar monitored Ganesh immersions in the city on Friday, September 25, from the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), Banjara Hills.

Sajjanar said that the immersion process was conducted peacefully across Hyderabad and was expected to be completed by Saturday, September 26 morning. As many as 10,367 of the 14,854 registered Ganesh idols had already been immersed, with arrangements in place to complete the remaining 4,500.

Around 10,000 CCTV cameras, drones and surveillance vehicles are providing live feeds to the command centre. More than 30 heavy cranes, additional cranes and baby ponds have been deployed around Hussain Sagar to speed up the immersion process.

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Traffic diversions along Telangana Thalli flyover, Tank Bund, NTR Marg and PVNR Marg were being monitored by senior police officers.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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