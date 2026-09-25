Hyderabad Commissioner monitors Ganesh immersion from ICCC

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar monitored Ganesh immersions in the city on Friday, September 25, from the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), Banjara Hills.

Sajjanar said that the immersion process was conducted peacefully across Hyderabad and was expected to be completed by Saturday, September 26 morning. As many as 10,367 of the 14,854 registered Ganesh idols had already been immersed, with arrangements in place to complete the remaining 4,500.

Also Read 33,133 idols immersed in Hyderabad during Ganesh Chaturthi

Around 10,000 CCTV cameras, drones and surveillance vehicles are providing live feeds to the command centre. More than 30 heavy cranes, additional cranes and baby ponds have been deployed around Hussain Sagar to speed up the immersion process.

Traffic diversions along Telangana Thalli flyover, Tank Bund, NTR Marg and PVNR Marg were being monitored by senior police officers.