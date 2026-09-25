33,133 idols immersed in Hyderabad during Ganesh Chaturthi

According to the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre, 44,242 idols were installed across the city.

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Hyderabad: As many as 33,133 idols across four commissionerates were immersed by 4 pm on Friday, September 25, this Ganesh Chaturthi in Hyderabad.

According to the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre, 44,242 idols were installed across the city. Out of these, 14,854 were installed in the Hyderabad commissionerate, 12,167 in the Malkajgiri commissionerate, 11,963 in Cyberabad, and 5,258 in the Future City commissionerate.

Of these, 10,367 idols were immersed in the Hyderabd police commissionerate, 10,247 were immersed in Cyberabad, 9,211 in Malkajgiri and 3,308 in Future City.

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As many as 11,109 Ganesh idols were yet to be immersed in the city at 4 pm. Out of these, 4,487 are remaining in Hyderabad commissionerate, 2,956 in Malkajgiri, 1,950 in Future City and 1,716 in Cyberabad.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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