Khairatabad Ganesh idol immersion procession begins in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The immersion procession of the Khairatabad Maha Ganesh idol began on Friday morning, September 25, with the towering idol being moved around 50 metres from the pandal on a specially arranged vehicle.

The idol was shifted after preparations for the immersion began following the suspension of darshan at midnight. Workers completed the removal of sheds and supporting structures before commencing the movement of the idol.

This year’s 69-foot idol depicts Panchamukha Sankatahara Maha Ganapati, a five-faced form of Lord Ganesha. The eco-friendly idol was crafted using natural river clay, sand and paddy straw, with artisans from four states involved in its construction. A 15-foot Somnath Jyotirlinga and an image of Kalika Mata were also part of the installation.

The procession will proceed from Khairatabad alongside the Telugu Talli flyover, through the Secretariat and towards Tank Bund, where the immersion is scheduled to be completed by noon, according to the arrangements made by the authorities.