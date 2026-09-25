Hyderabad Ganesh immersion gets 20,000 police personnel security

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police have deployed around 20,000 personnel for the Ganesh immersion and procession. On Friday, September 25, Commissioner VC Sajjanar reviewed security arrangements at Khairatabad Bada Ganesh.

Sajjanar inspected the arrangements at Khairatabad along with senior police officials. Before the inspection, he and other police officers performed special prayers at the Bada Ganesh idol.

Speaking to the media, the Commissioner said extensive security arrangements had been made to ensure that the Ganesh immersion and procession are conducted peacefully.

Security for Khairatabad Ganesh immersion

The security arrangements cover the immersion of the Khairatabad Mahaganapathi and the main procession from Balapur to Hussain Sagar.

Police are coordinating with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), electricity department, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board and other government departments.

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10,000 CCTV cameras to monitor procession

Around 10,000 CCTV cameras installed along the major routes have been connected to the Telangana Integrated Command Control Centre (TGICCC) in Banjara Hills. Officials will monitor the procession from the command centre.

Police have also made special arrangements for the safety of women and young women. Twenty-six SHE Teams will work in three shifts at crowded locations during the celebrations.

Hyderabad traffic advisory

Sajjanar advised people to follow the traffic guidelines issued by the Hyderabad traffic police during the Ganesh immersion.

He appealed to people to celebrate the festival peacefully and with enthusiasm.