Hyderabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar oversees Operation Kavach

Police teams conducted extensive vehicle checks and examined suspicious persons, bags and other objects as part of the coordinated exercise.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:
Hyderabadpolice Commissiner VC Sajjanar during Operation Kavach
Hyderabadpolice Commissiner VC Sajjanar during Operation Kavach

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar, on Thursday, October 15, oversaw Operation Kavach across the city. Several people were booked for various violations during the inspection.

According to Sajjanar, around 3,000 police personnel were deployed for the special drive, aimed at strengthening security and keeping a close watch on suspicious persons, vehicles and objects.

Senior police officers, including Additional Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners of Police and other officers, took part in the operation and supervised vehicle checks at various locations. Sajjanar personally participated in the checks at Chandrayangutta, Maheshwaram, Shamshabad, Attapur and Rajendranagar.

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Police teams conducted extensive vehicle checks and examined suspicious persons, bags and other objects as part of the coordinated exercise. The drive was intended to prevent unlawful activities and enhance vigilance across the city.

Sajjanar appreciated the cooperation extended by the public during the operation and urged citizens to remain alert and inform the police about any suspicious persons, vehicles or objects.

He appealed to people to dial 112, the emergency response number, to report suspicious activities and help the police maintain law and order.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:

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Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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