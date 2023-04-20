Hyderabad: Committee finalises volunteers for Haj 2023

Hyderabad: The selection of Khadim-ul-Hujjaj (Haj volunteers) for Haj-2022 took place on Wednesday in the presence of Telangana State Chairman of the Haj committee, Mohammed Saleem, officials and eligible applicants.

According to the TS Haj Committee, they received 165 applications, of which 111 were found to be eligible because they were government employees who had performed Haj and were under 50 years of age.

The draw was held for the selection of 15 Khadim-ul-Hujjaj at a ratio of 1:300, which means one Khadim-ul-Hujjaj for every 300 Haj pilgrims.

The Haj Committee and Waqf have provided a list of ten selected Khadim-ul-Hujjaj and two reserved Khadim-ul-Hujjaj.

The selected Khadim-ul-Hujjaj including waitlisted has to attend the training programmes of the Haj Committee of India, Mumbai.

The selection of Khadim-ul-Hujjaj is subject to final approval of the Haj Committee of India, Mumbai and the Ministry of Minority Affairs and the training camp to be attended which is mandatory.