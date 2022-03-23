Job fair in Hyderabad: Companies to recruit over 4K candidates on March 26

Transgenders, deaf, dumb and physically handicapped will have the opportunity for suitable jobs as per their education qualification

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 23rd March 2022 2:27 pm IST
Hyderabad: Job fair to take place in Chaderghat; over 4K vacancies to fill up
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A free job fair will be organised in the city on Saturday, March 26, from 9 am to 1 pm at Imperial Function Hall, Chaderghat.

The job fair is going to be organized by the Telangana State Society for Training and Employment Promotion (TSSTEP) in collaboration with the Dhruv Consulting Service and in co-ordination with AIMIM Malakpet legislator Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala.

In the job drive, over sixty companies are going to conduct interviews to fill more than 4,000 plus vacancies.Both freshers and experienced people can apply. The transgenders, deaf, dumb and physically handicapped will have the opportunity for suitable jobs as per their education qualification.

MS Education Academy

Eligibility for job fair

In order to be eligible for the job fair in Telangana, the candidates must hold any of the following qualifications.

  • 10th, 12th, undergraduate
  • BE, BTech, MTech- All Discipline
  • MBA, MCA, MCS
  • Diploma – All Discipline
  • BA, BSc, BCom – All Discipline
  • Post Graduate – All Discipline
  • B.Pharm, M.Pharm
  • Hotel Management

Candidates should keep two sets of their credentials, bio data and photos with them and should maintain social distancing norms.

Interested candidates must register online (click here). For further details, candidates may contact the given numbers.

Helpline 1
Helpline 2

