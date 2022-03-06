Hyderabad: Complaint filed against Villa Marie College

Hyderabad: Students of Hyderabad’s Villa Marie College have filed a complaint against the institution over mandatory certification course.

In the complaint, it has been alleged that the college has made certification course mandatory for all BCom students.

Students have also mentioned in the complaint that the college is refusing to hand over examination hall tickets until all the due including the certification course fee is cleared.

They further claimed that the college is forcing them to pay the fee of the certification course even if the students are not interested in it.

It was made clear at the time of admission: Principal

TOI quoted Villa Marie College principal Revati Devi Mathur saying that at the time of admission, the institution has made it clear to the students that certification course will be offered to make them ready for the industry.

The institution has made Data Science compulsory as business analytics is one of the important skills to get into the industry, she added.

Rejecting the allegation of withholding hall tickets until dues are clear, she said the institution did not ask students to clear the fee right before the exams.

Collegiate education commissioner (in charge) Syed Omer Jaleel said that officials will look into the matter.

Villa Marie College

Villa Marie College is one of the reputed colleges located in Somajiduga, Hyderabad.

It offers courses both at graduation and post-graduation levels. Apart from it, it also offers intermediate courses.

As per details on its website, the college also has hiring partners. Some of them are Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy, Google, Wipro, Amazon, HSBC, Sutherland, and Aditya Birla Capitals.