Hyderabad: Congress leader Ali Masqati to contest from Charminar

Hyderabad: Businessman and Congress leader Ali Masqati will contest from Charminar Assembly constituency in upcoming elections. TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, made the announcement while interacting with media reporters on Friday.

“The party high commande decided and wanted Ali Masqati to contest on Congress ticket from Charminar. The BRS and BJP are looting the countrymen so the party asked Ali Masqati to join Congress and fight the looters,” said Revanth Reddy.

The TPCC president said the Ali Masqati’s father Ibrahim Masqati worked with AIMIM party and didn’t get recognition.

The Masqati family for long is associated with local politics and is influential in the Old City.

Ali Masqati’s father Ibrahim bin Abdullah Masqati, who passed away in 2015, was elected as AIMIM’s MLA and served for two terms.

Ali Masqati joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 2002 became a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and also served as Chairman of the Urdu Academy.

He was inducted into the Congress party on September 17 at the venue of the CWC (Congress Working Committee) meeting in Hyderabad.

He joined the party formally in the presence of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, and former minister Shabbir Ali.