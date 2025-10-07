Hyderabad: Congress leader booked for violating Model Code of Conduct

Hyderabad: A criminal case has been registered against Congress leader Naveen Yadav for distributing voter cards to the public in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force on Monday evening after the Election Commission of India announced the date for the by-polls for the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency. The polling will be held on November 11.

The local election officer gave a complaint at the Madhuranagar police station against Naveen Yadav, alleging the leader violated the MCC by distributing the Electoral Photo Identity Cards to voters. A case has been booked against him under the Public Representatives Act.

Meanwhile, on Monday, District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan inspected the DRC (distribution, reception, counting centers) center and strong room at the Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy Stadium in the city along with officials.

Additional Commissioner Hemant Keshav Patil, Serilingampally, along with the District Election Officer, were present during the inspection.

The District Election Officer said that the role of sector officers as point of contact persons in the election process is very crucial and they should be vigilant at all times.

On Monday, a training program for sector officers related to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency was held at the GHMC Head Office.