Hyderabad: Congress protests against bid to block Rahul’s yatra in Assam

Hyderabad: On the call of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Congress leaders from Telangana organised a protest rally from Babu Jagjivan Ram’s statue to Tank Bund Ambedkar’s statue in Bashirbagh on Monday. The protest was held against the BJP’s attempt to block and attack Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.

Earlier today, drama ensued in Assam’s Haiboragaon after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not allowed by authorities to visit the Sri Sri Sankar Dev Satra temple in Bordua.

Rahul Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders, was stopped at Haiboragaon and not allowed to proceed further. There, Mahila Congress leaders subsequently sat on a dharna to protest against the denial of permission to Gandhi to visit the temple. The former Congress chief also joined the dharna.