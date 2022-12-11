Hyderabad: Congress raises questions over delay in metro rail in Old City

Hyderabad: Congress on Saturday raised questions over delay in the metro rail in Old City of Hyderabad. The party also expressed doubts over Hyderabad Airport Express Metro.

Commenting on Hyderabad Airport Expres Metro, Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy expressed doubt that the intention behind the extension is to benefit the realtors and investors.

He further claimed that it was the Congress party that gave approval for Metro Rail in Hyderabad.

Reacting to TRS becoming BRS, he said that Telangana is now free from the KCR family.

Metro Rail in Old City of Hyderabad

Despite repeated requests and representations, residents of the Old City of Hyderabad are still waiting for the metro rail in their area.

Last month, Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi urged Telangana Urban development minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) to initiate metro works from MGBS to Falaknuma.

Sir @MinisterKTR please also start the work of MGBS, Imlibun to Falaknuma of Corridor II of 5.5 km , ₹500 crore was allocated for the purpose by the government in this years budget this work is very vital & important as many youngsters travel to HiTec city to work. https://t.co/tWVJtcVoAf — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 27, 2022

Earlier, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi also met NVS Reddy and urge him to take up the construction of old city metro corridor works from Imlibun Bus Station to Falaknuma.

Even after all representations, the work of the old city metro corridor has not been started. This is a surprising thing given the fact that AIMIM was seen supporting the state ruling party on multiple occasions.

Hyderabad Airport Express Metro’s foundation stone laid

On Friday, Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao laid a foundation stone for Hyderabad Airport Express Metro at the IKEA junction.

Once completed, it is going to cut the travel time from the city to Airport to just 26 minutes. It will also have a multi-location check-in facility.

For the 31-km long Airport Metro corridor, a special purpose vehicle Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) was formed. It is a joint venture between Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC).