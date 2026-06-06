Hyderabad: Congress stages protest over NEET leak, fuel price hike

TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud leads rally in Hyderabad, demands accountability for the NEET-UG controversy and criticizes fuel and LPG price hikes.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 6th June 2026 1:51 pm IST
Protest rally with Indian political leaders holding banners and flags during a public demonstration in In.
Congress stages protest over NEET leak, fuel price hike in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress organised a massive protest rally from Bashirbagh Crossroads to the Dr BR Ambedkar Statue at Tank Bund on Friday, June 5, condemning the central government over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 examination paper leak, rising fuel and LPG prices, CBSE-related issues, and the depreciation of the Indian rupee.

The rally witnessed participation from several senior Congress leaders, including TPCC President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC Secretary Sachin Sawant, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav, Khairatabad DCC President Motha Rohith, and other party leaders and workers.

Centre’s failures jeopardised future of lakhs of students: TPCC chief

Addressing the gathering at Liberty Circle, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Central government, alleging that its failures have jeopardised the future of lakhs of students across the country.

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“The incompetence of the Prime Minister and the central government has pushed lakhs of students into uncertainty. The government is playing with the future of students nationwide,” he said.

Referring to the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy, Goud said the cancellation of the examination was a clear indication of the Centre’s failure to ensure transparency and accountability in conducting one of the country’s most important entrance tests.

“Students spend months preparing for the examination, but due to the negligence of the Central Government, their hard work has gone in vain,” he remarked.

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TPCC chief demands Union Edu min’s resignation

Demanding accountability, the TPCC chief called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, stating that he should take responsibility for the alleged failures surrounding the NEET examination process.

He further criticised the Centre’s handling of national security issues, alleging that the government’s weakness had emboldened external threats, including China’s alleged incursions.

Mahesh Kumar Goud assured affected students and their families that the Congress party would stand firmly with them in their fight for justice.

Highlighting the initiatives of the Telangana government, he said that under the leadership of chief minister A Revanth Reddy, the state government is giving special priority to the education and healthcare sectors.

The Congress leader also accused the Centre of burdening common people by increasing LPG, petrol, and diesel prices immediately after the completion of elections in five states.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 6th June 2026 1:51 pm IST

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