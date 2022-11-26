Hyderabad: Congress workers protest against Ramdev’s remarks on women

The Mahila Congress workers burnt an effigy of Baba Ramdev at Gandhi Bhavan. A complaint was made to the Hyderabad police officials later in the evening at the Integrated Command and Control Centre Building.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 26th November 2022 5:53 pm IST
Telangana Mahila Congress workers burning effigy.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Mahila Congress workers demanded stern action against ‘Yoga Guru’ Baba Ramdev for making derogatory statements against women at a program.

Baba Ramdev made the comment as he was saying that many women at the event brought sarees but did not get the time to wear them because of back-to-back events.

“You look good in sarees, you look good in salwar suits like Amruta ji, (Maharashtra Deputy CM Devender Fadnavis’ wife who was present on the stage) – and you look good when like me you wear nothing…” the yoga guru said. The video of Ramdev’s comment is doing the rounds on social media platforms.

At a press conference here at Gandhi Bhavan, Congresswoman Geeta Reddy demanded the police book a case. “It is very unfortunate that a person with the synonym ‘Baba’ is making such vulgar comments against women. Strict action should be initiated,” she said.

