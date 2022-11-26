Hyderabad: Congress workers protest against Ramdev’s remarks on women

Hyderabad: The Telangana Mahila Congress workers demanded stern action against ‘Yoga Guru’ Baba Ramdev for making derogatory statements against women at a program.

Baba Ramdev made the comment as he was saying that many women at the event brought sarees but did not get the time to wear them because of back-to-back events.

“You look good in sarees, you look good in salwar suits like Amruta ji, (Maharashtra Deputy CM Devender Fadnavis’ wife who was present on the stage) – and you look good when like me you wear nothing…” the yoga guru said. The video of Ramdev’s comment is doing the rounds on social media platforms.

At a press conference here at Gandhi Bhavan, Congresswoman Geeta Reddy demanded the police book a case. “It is very unfortunate that a person with the synonym ‘Baba’ is making such vulgar comments against women. Strict action should be initiated,” she said.

The Mahila Congress workers burnt an effigy of Baba Ramdev at Gandhi Bhavan. A complaint was made to the Hyderabad police officials later in the evening at the Integrated Command and Control Centre Building.