Hyderabad: Constable, 10 others booked for promoting illegal betting apps

Hyderabad: The city police have initiated a crackdown on social media influencers promoting illegal betting apps, registering cases against 11 individuals, including Kiran Goud, a constable assigned to the Habeeb Nagar police station.

The action follows a complaint from activist Vinay Vangala, who highlighted the harmful impact of these apps on young people and families.

The influencers named in the case include notable personalities such as Imran Khan, Vishnu Priya, Harsha Sai, Shyamala, and Rithu Chowdhary.

They are accused of using their platforms to promote online gambling, which has been linked to significant financial losses among users and even tragic incidents of suicide among youths in Telangana.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Zone, SM Vijay Kumar, stated that the investigation is ongoing, with police reviewing the influencers’ social media accounts for evidence.

Based on their findings, authorities will decide whether to arrest the individuals or summon them for questioning.

Vijay Kumar emphasized the need for influencers to refrain from endorsing illegal activities that can lead to addiction and financial ruin.

He also mentioned that the police are exploring the potential involvement of other influencers in similar promotions.