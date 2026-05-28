Hyderabad constable saves electrocuted power worker with CPR

Constable B. Suresh administered CPR to a power worker who collapsed after suffering an electric shock during repair work in Karwan on Wednesday.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 28th May 2026 2:10 pm IST
A woman lying on the ground between parked cars, receiving assistance from a police officer in a crowded.
Hyderabad constable saves electrocuted power worker with CPR.

Hyderabad: A police constable attached to Tappachabutra Police Station rescued a power department contract worker after he suffered an electric shock and collapsed while carrying out repair work in the Karwan area on Wednesday, May 27.

According to police, Raju Naik, 44, an assistant lineman attached to the Karwan electricity office, was carrying out line repair work near Kummarwadi Hanuman Temple when he accidentally came into contact with a live high-tension wire. He sustained a severe electric shock and fell from the electric pole, losing consciousness.

Constable administers CPR

Police Constable B Suresh, who was on Blue Colt-I patrolling duty nearby, noticed the incident and rushed to the spot. Finding the worker unconscious and not breathing, the constable immediately administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Subhan Bakery

Police said the constable performed continuous chest compressions, which helped revive the victim’s pulse and restore breathing before he was shifted to the hospital with the assistance of local residents.

The injured worker is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital and is stated to be stable and out of danger. According to doctors, the immediate administration of CPR played a crucial role in saving his life.

Tappachabutra Station House Officer G Balakrishna appreciated the timely response and presence of mind shown by PC B Suresh in handling the emergency.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 28th May 2026 2:10 pm IST

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