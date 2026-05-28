Hyderabad constable saves electrocuted power worker with CPR.

Hyderabad: A police constable attached to Tappachabutra Police Station rescued a power department contract worker after he suffered an electric shock and collapsed while carrying out repair work in the Karwan area on Wednesday, May 27.

According to police, Raju Naik, 44, an assistant lineman attached to the Karwan electricity office, was carrying out line repair work near Kummarwadi Hanuman Temple when he accidentally came into contact with a live high-tension wire. He sustained a severe electric shock and fell from the electric pole, losing consciousness.

Constable administers CPR

Police Constable B Suresh, who was on Blue Colt-I patrolling duty nearby, noticed the incident and rushed to the spot. Finding the worker unconscious and not breathing, the constable immediately administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Police said the constable performed continuous chest compressions, which helped revive the victim’s pulse and restore breathing before he was shifted to the hospital with the assistance of local residents.

The injured worker is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital and is stated to be stable and out of danger. According to doctors, the immediate administration of CPR played a crucial role in saving his life.

Tappachabutra Station House Officer G Balakrishna appreciated the timely response and presence of mind shown by PC B Suresh in handling the emergency.