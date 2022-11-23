Hyderabad: ‘Convert EPF to NIMS pension’, nurses protest

Hyderabad: Nurses working at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday took to the roads during the lunch hour and demanded that the EPF scheme be converted to the NIMS pension scheme. They stated that due to the present EPF policy, they are at a major loss of income.

Placards and slogans of ‘we want justice’ were chanted during the protest.

“The pension scheme was implemented first in 1994 and 800 staff changed to that. Only 200 were left in the EPF scheme. Again in 2011, the option was made available by passing a circular. Since the governing council hasnt met in the last 15 years, our file is still pending. NIMS management has told us that the pension scheme is not possible,” the protestors said.

Telangana government recently approved an administrative sanction of Rs. 1571 crore for the development of the NIMS.

The NIMS management has also been given permission to raise funds from banks or other financial institutions to cover the costs of the expansion project, as well as to work with SBI CAP (Capital Markets), the nodal agency for Telangana Superspecialty Hospital Corporation Limited (TSSHCL), on debt syndication for the project.